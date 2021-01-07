Democratic lawmakers hope DOJ report on sex abuse at Lowell can lead to prison changes

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Democratic lawmakers will take with them to Tallahassee a report by the Department of Justice on sexual abuse by officers at Lowell, the largest women’s prison in the country.

They believe it will help raise awareness of the changes needed in Florida prisons.

The Florida Department of Corrections knew of ongoing sexual abuse by staff at the prison near Ocala since 2006, the report says. But FDOC failed to remedy the “systemic problems” that allow officers to continue abusing inmates.

The report found a pattern and practice of sexual abuse amounting to cruel and unusual punishment.

At a Zoom event Thursday, lawmakers said they want to see accountability from officers, a system for tracking abusers, personnel changes, more women working in women’s prisons, real educational opportunities, more gain time and better health care.

Rep. Dianne Hart of Tampa has a bill creating a citizen review council.

“We’re going to file legislation that will directly impact all of the things that you hear us talking about here today,” she said.

They hope the scathing DOJ report will open the eyes of their colleagues.