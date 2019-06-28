Democratic Candidates Debate In Miami
One stage, twenty candidates and two nights in Miami. What did we learn from the Democratic presidential candidates in the first debates of the primary?
Immigration, climate change, and healthcare were top of mind for candidates as they each made their pitch to voters. Joining Intersection to recap the debates are Democratic political analyst Jason Henry and FAMU professor of International Law Jeremy Levitt.
Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter
Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.SUBSCRIBE
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity