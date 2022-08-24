Democrat Aramis Ayala wins primary for state attorney general

Aramis Ayala was fired up on election night after winning the Democratic Party’s nomination to run against Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody in November.

Ayala, a former prosecutor, defeated lawyers Daniel Uhlfelder and Jim Lewis, with almost 45% of the vote.

If elected, Ayala says she plans to do a better job than Moody when it comes to advocating for the people.

Specifically, she says she would work to protect Floridians’ rights against laws that a court finds unconstitutional, such as the state’s 15-week abortion ban.

“There’s no way that I would appeal a judge’s order that has found the 15-week abortion ban unconstitutional. I would immediately withdraw the appeal, any injunctions and let the people have their voice heard. And allow women to be true citizens not second-class citizens.”

Ayala says she plans to use the same strategy when it comes to an ongoing legal challenge to the state’s congressional map — which a judge has found violates the state constitution’s Fair Districts Amendments.