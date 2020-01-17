Demings: Impeachment Case Will Be Tried Before American People

Orlando congresswoman Val Demings (D- FL) is one of the managers selected for the impeachment trial of president Donald Trump.

Demings, who was elected to congress in Florida’s 10th Congressional District in 2016, says she was honored to be asked by House speaker Nancy Pelosi to serve as an impeachment manager. Demings spoke to reporters about her role at the First Baptist Church in Orlando Friday.

She said while she is the only one of the seven who is not a lawyer, her experience as Orlando’s former police chief makes her a good fit for the role.

“And I think putting that together, and serving, one of only three people in congress who serves on both committees, intel and judiciary, I know every nook and cranny of these cases before us,” said Demings.

“Yes we will try the case in front of the senate, but we are really trying the case before the American people. And I’ve certainly stood before the microphone like this on some good days and some tough days, to tell some good stories and some tough stories.”

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is expected to move ahead with a resolution outlining the trial process on Tuesday.

President Trump is charged with abuse of presidential power and obstructing congress. The Republican controlled Senate is expected to acquit Trump.