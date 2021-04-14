Demi Lovato: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Demi Lovato performs a Tiny Desk (home) concert.



The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

A few years ago, some of us on the NPR Music team stumbled upon a copy of Demi Lovato’s 2013 book, Staying Strong: 365 Days A Year. Reading Lovato’s heartfelt daily reflections became a workday habit; her transparency and vulnerability made us ardent admirers who wanted nothing but the very best for Demi.

We made it our mission to get Demi to the Tiny Desk, and though the pandemic had other plans, Lovato’s Tiny Desk (home) concert was worth the wait. Recorded on a sunny spring day in her Los Angeles backyard, Lovato begins with a moving rendition of “Tell Me You Love Me” from her 2017 record of the same name, accompanied by subtle, sparse keys. She continues her set with the title tracks from her recently-released studio album, Dancing With The Devil…The Art Of Starting Over. On both tracks, Lovato’s voice feels stabilizing and grounding; there’s a sense of clarity and purpose in its power.

When interviewed by NPR’s Ailsa Chang back in 2017, Demi Lovato said, “I think I’ve lived a lot of life.” Through both her struggles and successes, Lovato’s shown all sides of herself – the confident and unapologetic star, but also the complexities of recovery – inviting us on her journey in a deeply personal way. Her intimate (home) concert feels like a natural extension of that sincerity.

SET LIST

“Tell Me You Love Me”

“The Art Of Starting Over”

“Dancing With The Devil”

MUSICIANS

Demi Lovato: vocals

Steven “Styles” Rodriguez: keys

CREDITS

Director: Mike Drew

Editor: Aaron Kroger

Engineer/Shader: David Vega

Camera Operator: Austin Wavra

Camera Operator: Noel Galan

Camera Operator: Drew Welker

Assistant Camera: Lawrence Montemayor

Audio : Steven “Styles” Rodriguez

TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Abby O’Neill

Video Producer: Maia Stern

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame, Bob Boilen

Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann