Demand Slows At OCCC Test Site; Election Supervisors Want Flexibility On Polling Sites; Outcry Over Racial Data; Miami Beach Convention Center Converted To Hospital: Your Coronavirus Update for 4/9

Demand slows at Orange County Convention Center site as other testing centers come online.

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Florida National Guard tested 322 people at the Orange County Convention Center drive through coronavirus testing site yesterday

Spokesperson Lauren Luna said she expects the site will continue to administer between 250 and 350 tests per day for the rest of the week depending on guidance from the state.

Last week the site was running out of tests within minutes, but demand has slowed in recent days.

“We’re really attributing that to the fact that other community based testing sites are popping up and they’re able to alleviate some of the load from this site,” said Luna.

The site will need more kits from the federal and state governments to stay open past Sunday.

People with a fever of 99.5 degrees or higher with respiratory symptoms or pre-existing conditions can get tested at the site, along with healthcare providers and first responders who don’t need to be showing symptoms to get a test.

Election Supervisors Request Flexibility on Polling Sites, Early Voting, Mail-In Balloting

Lynn Hatter, WFSU

Florida’s election supervisors are asking Governor Ron DeSantis to give them more time to mail out ballots.

They also want to shrink the number of polling sites and start early voting, earlier. The changes are being requested as supervisors anticipate a shortage of poll workers in the coming elections.

Many are slated between now and November. League of Women Voters President Patricia Brigham said the group is backing the request.

“Accommodations do need to be made and we’re hopeful the governor will listen to the supervisors and those of us who believe these changes are really needed,” said Brigham.

The League is urging voters to request mail-in-ballots early. In the letter to DeSantis, the supervisors say they’re not in a position to go completely vote-by-mail.

DeSantis has said he’s open to working with counties on their elections needs. The Florida Democratic party is concerned shrinking polling sites could disenfranchise some voters.

Outcry over racial data grows as virus slams black Americans

The Associated Press

As the coronavirus tightens its grip across the country, it is cutting a particularly devastating swath through an already vulnerable population: black Americans.

Leaders in cities hard-hit by the pandemic have been sounding the alarm over what they see as a disturbing trend of the virus killing African Americans at a higher rate, along with a lack of overall information about the race of victims as the nation’s death toll mounts.

An Associated Press analysis found that 42% of the victims whose demographic data was shared by local officials were black, even though African Americans account for roughly 21% of the population in the areas covered the analysis.

Prominent Florida convention center becoming a hospital

The Associated Press

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two months ago, the Miami Beach Convention Center hosted tens of thousands of Super Bowl guests visiting the NFL’s traveling museum and interactive displays.

Now it is being set up by the Army Corps of Engineers as a 450-bed overflow hospital in case South Florida facilities become overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the site Wednesday, saying the corps has told him it will be ready by April 21.

That’s when models show the disease could be nearing its peak in the state. Almost 15,700 cases have been diagnosed statewide and more than 2,000 people are hospitalized. There have been more than 300 deaths.

