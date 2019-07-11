DeLand Church Pays Off Medical Debt For 6,500 Central Floridians In Need

Stetson Baptist Church in DeLand will pay off $7.2 million in medical debt for struggling Central Floridians.

Members of the Stetson Baptist Church set a goal of raising $48,000 to divide between two non-profits.

After counting all the donations, the church was able to raise about $153,000.

The money is going to fund three foster homes for a year, and pay off all medical debt for struggling residents of Volusia, and four surrounding counties.

Senior Pastor, Dan Glenn, said he was blown away by the church’s response.

“We do a lot of things to try to reach out to our community and this was just one of them and so it is something that I think our church is really energized about and really excited about,” said Glenn.

“It means to me that we are not just telling people that God loves them, we’re actually showing them that God loves them. We’re making a difference in their life and we’re saying that we don’t want it to just be with words, we want it to be with action.”

The church expects to help about 6,500 families.

The recipients of the donation are just starting to get notified.