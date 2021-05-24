Decade of Discovery & Dating Stars

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Every 10 years, NASA tasks the science community to chart the course for the next decade of discovery and exploration. University of Florida’s Rob Ferl is co-chairing the next decadal survey looking at biological and physical science research. As NASA and other agencies push forward looking for signs of life in our universe, what’s the path ahead? We’ll speak with Ferl about the process and the trajectory of discovery.

Then, how can you tell the age of stars? Turns out, it’s really difficult. But researchers at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University are hoping to shed some light on a star’s age by watching how fast they spin. Physics chair and researcher Terry Oswalt joins the show to talk about the technique used to date a star and how searching the night sky for double-star systems could hold the key to determining their age.