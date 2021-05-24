 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Decade of Discovery & Dating Stars

by (WMFE)

A binary star system could help scientists uncover the age of stars. Pictured - BHB2007. Photo: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), F. O. Alves et al.

Every 10 years, NASA tasks the science community to chart the course for the next decade of discovery and exploration. University of Florida’s Rob Ferl is co-chairing the next decadal survey looking at biological and physical science research. As NASA and other agencies push forward looking for signs of life in our universe, what’s the path ahead? We’ll speak with Ferl about the process and the trajectory of discovery.

Then, how can you tell the age of stars? Turns out, it’s really difficult. But researchers at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University are hoping to shed some light on a star’s age by watching how fast they spin. Physics chair and researcher Terry Oswalt joins the show to talk about the technique used to date a star and how searching the night sky for double-star systems could hold the key to determining their age.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

