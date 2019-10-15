 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Dealing With Moon Dust

by (WMFE)

SwampWorks researchers inside a chamber filled with syntheitc regolith used to test new in-situ technology at Kennedy Space Center. Photo: SwampWorks / Facebook

NASA is going back to the moon but before it does, it has to figure out how to work with the dirt on the lunar surface.

Moon dust is nasty stuff. It’s sharp, sticky and can really mess up your equipment. But it also has valuable resources in it. So how do robots and humans work on the lunar surface and exploit its precious resources?

That’s up to the team at Swamp Works — a group of scientists and engineers at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. We’ll visit NASA senior technologist Rob Mueller’s lab to learn about the work they do learning how to live and work on the lunar surface.

Then, what is light? It’s a simple question with a complex answer. We’ll talk with our expert scientists about the science of light.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

