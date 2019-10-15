Dealing With Moon Dust

NASA is going back to the moon but before it does, it has to figure out how to work with the dirt on the lunar surface.

Moon dust is nasty stuff. It’s sharp, sticky and can really mess up your equipment. But it also has valuable resources in it. So how do robots and humans work on the lunar surface and exploit its precious resources?

That’s up to the team at Swamp Works — a group of scientists and engineers at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. We’ll visit NASA senior technologist Rob Mueller’s lab to learn about the work they do learning how to live and work on the lunar surface.

Then, what is light? It’s a simple question with a complex answer. We’ll talk with our expert scientists about the science of light.