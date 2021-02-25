 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Deaf Costco worker won’t get award in discrimination case

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Omar Abascal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Deaf former employee of a South Florida Costco store won’t be collecting the $775,000 a federal jury awarded her in a discrimination and wrongful termination case.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to reconsider a judge’s decision to overturn the award to Christine D’Onofrio. She had worked for Costco for 24 years and said she never had problems until she got a manager who mumbled.

She asked for written communications but was given a video phone with online interpreting instead.

Managers then complained she yelled into the phone. An appellate court found that Costco’s efforts complied with the Americans with Disabilities Act.


