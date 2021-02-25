Deaf Costco worker won’t get award in discrimination case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Deaf former employee of a South Florida Costco store won’t be collecting the $775,000 a federal jury awarded her in a discrimination and wrongful termination case.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to reconsider a judge’s decision to overturn the award to Christine D’Onofrio. She had worked for Costco for 24 years and said she never had problems until she got a manager who mumbled.
She asked for written communications but was given a video phone with online interpreting instead.
Managers then complained she yelled into the phone. An appellate court found that Costco’s efforts complied with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
