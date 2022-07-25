Deadline to register kids in Orange County schools fast approaching

The deadline to register a child in time for them to attend the first day of class in Orange County Public Schools is fast approaching.

Parents must register their child with the district by August 3rd, in order to guarantee them a spot in class on the first day of school.

They can contact their child’s assigned school directly or reach out to the student enrollment office.

Families who already attend OCPS but want to transfer schools must fill out an online application on the district’s website.

The first day of school in the district is Wednesday, August 10th. Brevard, Osceola, and Seminole also begin the same day.

Volusia County’s first day of school is August 15th.

You can make an appointment to register your child for school by clicking the link or by calling 407-317-3233.

In order to accommodate families’ schedules, the student enrollment office will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 am until 5:30 pm and then on Fridays from 7 am until 4:30 pm throughout the month of August.