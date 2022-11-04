DCF opens sites for D-SNAP disaster food assistance in Osceola, Seminole and, soon, Volusia counties

Low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian can receive money for food from the USDA at locations in Osceola and Seminole counties, and starting Saturday, in Volusia, too.

At the so-called D-SNAP site at Heritage Park in Kissimmee Friday, a steady stream of families got quick service and left with a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits.

The Florida Department of Children and Families runs the operation. Assistant Secretary Casey Penn says they’ve made changes since the long lines after Hurricane Irma.

There’s online pre-registation, and people had four days to apply by phone and receive the card by mail.

“So now that we have implemented the telephonic application process,” Penn said, “it’s greatly reduced the wait time that residents have when the come onsite. And so it’s a smoother process this time.”

The Osceola site is closed Saturday but open again on Sunday. The Seminole site runs through Sunday at the Oviedo Mall.

In Volusia County, its’ Saturday through Monday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

Here are thos current sites in Central Florida:

OSCEOLA

Heritage Park

1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee

Dates: Nov. 3, 4 and 6

Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

SEMINOLE

Oviedo Mall

1700 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo

Dates: Nov. 4-6

Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

VOLUSIA

Ocean Center

101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach

Dates: Nov. 5-7

Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

In-person D-SNAP sites will be coming soon in Lake and Orange counties, too.