Daytona Tortugas Raise Money for Officer Jason Raynor’s Family This 4th of July Holiday

The Daytona Tortugas are playing ball for a cause this holiday weekend. 

Proceeds from tonight’s 50/50 raffle and a silent auction over the weekend will go to Officer Jason Raynor’s family. 

Raynor, a Daytona Beach Police officer, was shot in the head last week and has been recovering at Halifax Hospital.

Police arrested shooting suspect Othal Wallace in Atlanta last weekend. 

Justin Rocke, the Tortugas announcer, says the team has been working with the police department to coordinate how these monies can best support his recovery.

“Whether it be hospital bills, you know recovery, whatever it is, whatever they need. Happy to help them out with whatever facet they need.”

Rocke says last night’s 50-50 raffle already raised about 200 dollars for the family.

“I know last night our prize pool for the 50/50 raffle was right around 200 dollars and as we continue to have more and more fans going into our July 4th weekend, we expect those numbers to continue to rise.”

The Daytona Tortugas are an affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

They’ll play this weekend at the Jackie Robinson Ballpark in downtown Daytona Beach.


