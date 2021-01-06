Health Workers Get 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine, Daytona Seniors Line Up – Your Wed. Update

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Health Care Workers Get Their 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine This Week

Nearly 2,000 Floridians have gotten the second – and final – dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, meaning no one is late.

Both COVID-19 vaccines require two separate shots, about a month apart. And this week marks the first time health care workers got their second vaccine dose.

Overall, 287,000 Floridians have gotten the first dose of the vaccine. And about 2,000 are up to date with their vaccine – meaning no one is behind in getting their vaccine so far.

Gov. Ron DeSantis this week has announced multiple avenues to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccines. On Tuesday, he announced a partnership with Publix to get people 65 and older vaccines in three counties: Marion, Citrus and Hernando.

DeSantis has prioritized Floridians 65 and older to get the vaccine ahead of essential workers – and so far, the emphasis appears to be paying off. When DeSantis issued his order, 13 percent of vaccines went to those over 65. Now 32 percent of vaccines have gone to seniors.

Still, Florida has only used about 23 percent of the 1.1 million vaccines it’s been given.

Seniors Line Up To Get Vaccinated In Daytona Beach

The push to vaccinate people over age 65 in Florida is drawing thousands of eager seniors in uneven rollouts across various counties.

Hundreds of senior citizens determined to get vaccinated against COVID-19 camped out inside their cars overnight in frigid temperatures at Daytona Beach. They were hoping to secure coveted spots in Tuesday morning’s vaccination line.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has warned hospitals against stockpiling vaccines and urged them to work more quickly to vaccinate elderly Floridians. But Broward County Mayor Steve Geller notes that the state simply does not have enough of the vaccine to administer it to all of Florida’s 4.5 million seniors.