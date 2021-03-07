 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Daytona motorcycle rally goes on despite pandemic

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Austin Nell

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Daytona Beach’s annual Bike Week has brought tens of thousands of motorcyclists to the city and its neighbors this weekend — and few of them are wearing masks.

The city made a bargain with its bars — 60% capacity indoors in return for the permits necessary for temporary outdoor sales and entertainment.

The city is trying to avoid what happened at the Sturgis, South Dakota, motorcycle rally in August. That event led to a disputed number of infections around the country, ranging from hundreds to tens of thousands.

The Daytona Chamber of Commerce estimates up to 400,000 will attend the 10-day event, down from the normal 500,000.


