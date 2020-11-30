 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Daytona Beach Police Seeing Uptick In Shootings, Want Community Help To Stop It

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young is asking for the community's help to stop a rash of recent fatal shootings.

The Daytona Beach Police Department is meeting with community members Monday at 6 p.m. to talk about an uptick in gun violence.

Daytona Beach police have responded to six shootings, including four deaths, in recent weeks. Or as Police Chief Jakari Young put it: “Too many. Way too many.”

“I know this has been a rough year with Covid and everything else going on, but that cannot be an excuse for the violence that’s occurring right now.” Young said. “We’re gonna do everything in our power to stop it, but we can’t do it on our own. We need the community’s support.”

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Midtown Cultural Center  at 925 George W. Engram Blvd. in Daytona Beach. Masks are required.

At a press conference, Young invited community leaders, clergy and anyone concerned about the violence to the meeting.

“Not just to listen to me talk, but to come with ideas, questions, as well as potential solutions to what’s going on,” Young said. “Because this can’t be all on us. This can’t all be on the police.”


