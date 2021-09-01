Daytona Beach police officer dies at 37 from COVID-19

A 37-year-old Daytona Beach police officer has died after contracting COVID-19.

Adam Webb became a full-time officer with the department in December 2014 and was working as a field training officer when he got sick.

Daytona Beach PD says he died at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday at AdventHealth Palm Coast with his wife by his side.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help the family with expenses.

Webb is the first Daytona Beach officer to die from COVID-19, but law enforcement agencies in Florida have been hit hard by the pandemic.