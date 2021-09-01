 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Daytona Beach police officer dies at 37 from COVID-19

A 37-year-old Daytona Beach police officer has died after contracting COVID-19.

Officer Adam Webb. Photo courtesy of DBPD

Adam Webb became a full-time officer with the department in December 2014 and was working as a field training officer when he got sick.

Daytona Beach PD says he died at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday  at AdventHealth Palm Coast with his wife by his side.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help the family with expenses.

Webb is the first Daytona Beach officer to die from COVID-19, but law enforcement agencies in Florida have been hit hard by the pandemic. 


