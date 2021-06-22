Daytona Beach Police, Daytona Dream Center Will Hold Drive Thru Food Distribution Event on Friday

Daytona Beach residents can get free food on Friday at a drive thru food distribution event at the Daytona Beach Police headquarters.

The Daytona Beach Police and Daytona Dream Center have teamed up on the drive thru food distribution event on Friday at police headquarters from 11 am until 1 pm.

Spokesperson Messod Bendayan says they’re hoping to serve some 500 people depending on the types of donations they get.

Bendayan says anyone experiencing hardship due to COVID-19 is welcome to attend.

“You know stuff that for most of us is something we take for granted. We just go to Publix. We pick it up. That kind of a thing. But a lot of the people that we’re helping are people who are still struggling.”

Bendayan says all participants must stay in their cars throughout the process.

Staff and volunteers will pack food as well as other basic necessities like toilet paper directly in people’s trunks.

“You know the reality is, that there’s still a lot of people out there, who don’t have jobs. Or people out there, who are still relying on government assistance. And so, basics for them is hard. Especially when you also have kids to feed.”

Bendayan says people should enter the event using Williamson Boulevard and exit onto Mason Avenue.

The event is first come, first served.