Daytona Beach Community Encouraged to Give Blood at Drive Tuesday in Honor of Officer Jason Raynor

Halifax Health and OneBlood have teamed up to hold a blood drive Tuesday in honor of Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor. 


Raynor was shot in the line of duty on June 23.

The blood drive will be held at Halifax Health where Officer Raynor has been treated the past two weeks after being shot in the head. 

Members of the Central Florida community are encouraged to give blood alongside the Daytona Beach Police Department from 10 am until 4 pm Tuesday in the Big Red Bus.

Anyone interested in donating blood must pass a mini-physical including a routine temperature check and eligibility test. 

Usually people who are 16 years of age and older and who weigh at least 110 pounds are eligible to donate blood. 

Donors who have been vaccinated do not need to wear face masks on the bus, but anyone who hasn’t gotten the COVID shot, is required to don a facial covering. 

Walk-ins are welcome.


