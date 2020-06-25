Your Thursday Update: Darden Restaurants Posts 480 Million Dollar Loss, Both Chambers of Congress Return, Eiffel Tower Reopens, DeSantis Signs Off on Teacher Raises

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Florida principal tests positive for COVID-19 days after graduation

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say the principal of a private Catholic high school tested positive for COVID-19 days after participating in a graduation ceremony at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Christopher Columbus High School spokeswoman Cristina Cruz tells the Miami Herald that principal David Pugh tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. He experienced a “very mild fever” after Saturday’s ceremony and was tested Sunday. Cruz says the school has been conducting temperature checks for everyone on campus, including Pugh. The school closed Wednesday and will be sanitized. Employees who came into contact with Pugh were asked to quarantine for 14 days.

Darden Restaurants posts $480 million dollar loss in Q4

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $480 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $3.86. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.24 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.66 per share. The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants posted a revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion. Darden Restaurants shares have decreased 35% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has dropped nearly 6%.

Denver’s sweeps of homeless camps run counter to COVID-19 guidance

Jakob Rodgers, NPR

Melody Lewis lives like a nomad in the heart of downtown Denver.

Poking her head out of her green tent on a recent June day, the 57-year-old points to the place a few blocks away where city crews picked up her tent from a sidewalk median earlier this spring and replaced it with landscaping rocks, fencing and signs warning trespassers to keep out.

Lewis then moved just a quarter-mile away, to a new cracked sidewalk, with new neighbors and potentially, homeless advocates fear, new sources of exposure to the coronavirus.

“Where else are we going to go?” Lewis asks. “What else are we going to do?”

Several cities across the U.S. are bucking recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by continuing to do regular sweeps of homeless encampments, risking further spread of the virus at a time when health officials are seeking to gain an upper hand on the still-expanding pandemic.

Such struggles involving COVID-19 highlight the nation’s ongoing problem with housing. And they showcase the challenge public health officials face: Controlling the spread of the coronavirus also risks increasing the spread of other infectious diseases, such as hepatitis A, that thrive amid the trash-and-feces-strewn sidewalks that can be found in some encampments.

In Denver, Lewis and hundreds of others were displaced in late April and early May from sprawling, blocks-long encampments, as part of what city officials say is an ongoing effort to periodically clean city streets and keep infectious diseases down. Most homeless campers moved their belongings just a few blocks, where their tents now line more than a quarter-mile of sidewalks.

Read the full story here.

Both chambers of Congress back for first time during pandemic amid questions on tests

Claudia Grisales, NPR

On Thursday, the House and Senate will be in session at the same time, for the first time, since the pandemic began more than three months ago.

While the 100-member Senate resumed its regular floor business in May, the much larger House of Representatives has met sparingly. With more than 430 members, the lower chamber faces higher risks for an outbreak.

And like many other workplaces around the country, Congress has had to ration tests for the coronavirus. Much of the work by employees, aides and lawmakers is being done remotely. Last month, the House approved new rules allowing proxy voting and hearings by video conference.

“Rationing tests for members of Congress … to me, it’s maddening,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute. “Like, this is no way to run a country.”

But there have been some improvements. The attending physician to Congress can now test asymptomatic members, a senior Democratic aide told NPR. Previously, only some sick members could access tests.

Meanwhile, the Capitol remains closed to the general public for tours and visits. And those still meeting there largely adhere to the attending physician’s guidance to maintain social distancing and wear masks.

Eiffel Tower reopens, ending 104-day coronavirus shutdown

The Associated Press

The Eiffel Tower has reopened, marking another milestone in France’s recovery from its coronavirus lockdown. Lifts that usually whisk people up the 324-meter (1,063-feet) tall wrought-iron tower remain closed, so the first visitors had to take the stairs. Of the Tower’s three decks, only the first two reopened. Those who made the climb Thursday were rewarded with far-away views. The closure of 104 days was the tower’s longest in peace time. It cost the landmark 27 million euros ($30 million) in lost revenues. Xavier Besa, a tourist from Barcelona, was among the first in line, delighted to find the landmark open when other Paris attractions remain closed.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs off on teacher pay raises

Lynn Hatter, WFSU

Gov. Ron DeSantis has formally signed off on teacher pay raises. The state is planning on spending about $500 million dollars to bring Florida near the top of states for starting salaries.

The move comes as DeSantis promised cuts to the upcoming state budget to deal with revenue losses from the coronavirus pandemic. “Although we have not made every decision about the budget, I can report this will be there 100 percent. We’re going to have to make tough choices, but this is important,” DeSantis said. The teacher pay plan creates a base teacher salary of $47,500. It also comes as the state continues to grapple with a teacher shortage.

Broward County cracking down on coronavirus violators

Caitie Switalski, WLRN

Broward County is cracking down on restaurants and businesses that aren’t complying with coronavirus regulations. At a news conference Wednesday – Mayor Dale Holness announced a new emergency order that allows the county to close businesses for at least 24 hours if they don’t comply with measures like social distancing, hygiene, or crowd control. “We want to be able to get back to where we can get people back to work, but if we have to go backwards we will have to. So I’m pleading with everyone, please follow the rules, follow the guidelines,” Holness said. Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said the approach so far to educate the public and give citations hasn’t been effective enough. “And so the county has elected to operate and put forth further restrictions and being more punitive in the sense that businesses must comply. We can’t afford to continue to have this type of spread continue here in the county,” Tony said. Repeat violations will be subject to a fine of up to $15,000. People can report complaints by calling 3-1-1 in Broward County. The order goes into effect at 12:01 am Friday.

Florida Dems get advantage over GOP in vote-by-mail requests

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Democrats are amassing a significant lead over Republicans in the number of voters seeking to vote by mail. As of last week, Democrats had a 302,000 voter advantage over Republicans, with 1.46 million Democrats applying to vote by mail, compared with 1.16 million for the GOP. The widening gap in vote-by-mail applications between both parties comes as Democrats have more aggressively pushed Floridians to ask for absentee ballots and as President Donald Trump continues to sow doubt within his party about the integrity of absentee ballots. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, elections officials across Florida have been pushing more voters to apply for absentee ballots.

MLS teams arrive in Florida, tournament schedule set

The Associated Press

Major League Soccer will open its World Cup-style return tournament in Florida on July 8 with a double header. Orlando City will play expansion Inter Miami in the first match, followed by a game between the Chicago Fire and Nashville SC. The games will be the first time the league has been in action since play was shut down on March 12 because of the coronavirus. The defending champion Seattle Sounders opens play against the Earthquakes on July 10. All games will be played without fans in attendance at the sports complex at Walt Disney World.

Owner of a broken Hertz

Planet Money, NPR

Sometimes bankruptcy means a company is sold for parts, and disappears forever. But other times, they just reorganize: They shed some debt, come back slimmer and stronger. GM’s been through it. Delta too. And in both cases, the company’s stock became worthless. That’s what almost always happens.

Which is what makes the recent case of Hertz so interesting. Hertz is in bankruptcy, but for some weird reason, people keep buying Hertz stock — even though the company itself is warning people that its stock will almost certainly be wiped out within the year.

Today on the show, we take you inside the Hertz bankruptcy — how it happened, how they’re trying to get out of this mess, and how the gamble of a lifetime paid off (at least for one person).

Big business opposes President Donald Trump’s new limits on foreign workers

Joel Rose, NPR

When President Trump suspended the entry of many foreign guest workers, he alienated a powerful ally: big business. The Chamber of Commerce, Silicon Valley and other employers have panned the move.

The White House proclamation will suspend the admission of hundreds of thousands of foreign guest workers at a time when 40 million Americans are unemployed.

“That is a very big deal,” said Ken Cuccinelli, a top immigration official at the Department of Homeland Security, during an interview with the FOX Business channel. Cuccinelli called it an “unprecedented level of effort by a president to clear the American job market of competition like this.”

But many big employers say the move will hurt — not help — the nation’s economic recovery.

“Putting up a ‘not welcome’ sign for engineers, executives, IT experts, doctors, nurses and other workers won’t help our country, it will hold us back,” Thomas Donohue, CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

“For us to remain globally competitive, we need the best and brightest. That’s been our secret sauce,” said Gary Shapiro, the president of the Consumer Technology Association, an industry trade group.

Read the full article here.

Leon County coronavirus numbers don’t include all test results

Regan McCarthy, WFSU

As Leon County’s coronavirus numbers continue to show steady increases compared to last week, some are raising concerns the data provided by the health department doesn’t show the full picture. County Commissioner Kristen Dozier says those numbers don’t reflect people getting tested at Patients First. “We need to have a better understanding of what our numbers are and I think we really need to include those numbers in our daily update,” Dozier said. Patients First has been in the news lately as long lines of cars have blocked traffic and businesses along the road leading to the drive-up testing site. Officials say during that time they were testing hundreds of people each day. The lines have cleared up but the testing hasn’t stopped. The company’s website now directs those looking for a test to first make an appointment online. A health department official says while Patients First does report positive coronavirus test results to the department, those numbers are not included in the department’s count of total cases.

Supt. Addison Davis presents 3 models for reopening Hillsborough Schools

Alysia Cruz, WUSF

As Hillsborough County students prepare for school in August, Superintendent Addison Davis presented three models for what their return might look like. During a workshop Tuesday, school board member Melissa Snively said she wants to make sure parents have the chance to determine what is best for their children. “That’s really what it’s about, making sure that parents have choices for their students. Because distance learning may have really worked well for some students but maybe not for every student and every family,” Snively said. The model preferred by the majority of the board featured four options for parents: traditional face-to-face schools, e-learning through their school, an expanded county-wide virtual school program, and the Florida Virtual School program. That model also includes strict cleaning procedures and social distancing, both in classrooms and during transition periods. And while face masks will be provided to all students and staff, they will not be required. Another community survey will be released on July 1st.

What contact tracing tells us about cluster spread of the coronavirus and protests

Christianna Silva, NPR

As the U.S. begins to open back up, coronavirus clusters — where multiple people contract COVID-19 at the same event or location — are popping up all over the country. And despite drawing massive crowds, anti-police protests in Washington state weren’t among those clusters.

“We did have a rally in Bellingham, which is our county seat, and there was also a protest, and we have not been able to connect a single case to that rally or to the protest, and what we’re finding is in large part that’s due to the use of masks,” Erika Lautenbach, the director of the Whatcom County Health Department in Washington State, tells NPR’s All Things Considered. “Almost everyone at the rally was wearing a mask, and it’s really a testament to how effective masks are in preventing the spread of this disease.”

For the clusters that have popped up, Lautenbach says the state has been using contact tracing to learn more about how they’re contributing to the spread of the virus. For instance, it found that 14 cases were associated with a party of 100 to 150 people in early June. Subsequently, 15 more cases were associated with the original 14.

Read the full article here.

The pandemic isn’t over: Nearly 10 million coronavirus cases worldwide

Coronavirus Daily, NPR

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, started Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing on a somber note: By next week there will be a total of 10 million cases globally.

A reminder, says Ghebreyesus, that the pandemic isn’t over, despite places around the world reopening.

There’s been a lot of news about coronavirus spikes in states like Texas and Florida. But not in Georgia. Why? Georgia Public Broadcasting reporter Grant Blankenship has more.

And we talk to a public health official in Washington State scrambling to identify hotspots in her community.

America can’t fully get back to work without childcare, and many children are suffering without social opportunities. But how to reopen schools, camps and daycares safely? NPR’s Anya Kamenetz talks to childcare centers that have stayed open on how they’ve been trying to keep kids and staff safe.

Florida’s Health Department asks hospitals to change how they report COVID-19 ICU patients Veronica Zaragovia, WLRN The way hospitals in Florida update their number of available intensive care unit beds to the state may change. The department wants hospitals to report only the number of COVID-19 positive patients receiving ICU level of care – and not every single COVID-19 patient in the ICU. Before, hospitals would report the — “current number of COVID positive patients admitted into ICU beds.” According to an email from Florida’s Department of Health to WLRN, hospitals are using a portion of their ICU beds for patients with positive cases of COVID-19, including — “those that do not require intensive care”. This week Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the decision. “Some of the hospitals had told us they were just using their ICU wing as their COVID wing,” DeSantis said. Dr. Carol Biggs is the nursing officer at Jackson Memorial Hospital. She says her team puts only patients who need critical care in the ICU. “We have criteria, what meets the level for critical care. So that’s no different with the COVID patient. When you come in, you’re evaluated for what level of care is appropriate to treat the symptoms that you have,” Biggs said. Nurses are trained for intensive care and hospitals have a smaller ratio of nurses per patient in the ICU.

Democrats outline modified convention amid coronavirus fears

Alana Wise, NPR

The in-person Democratic National Convention will be scaled down significantly as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with the Milwaukee event now relying heavily on “live broadcasts and curated content,” organizers have announced.

“Convention planners said that host city Milwaukee would anchor the events for the week,” organizers said in a press release Wednesday, “and that programming would include both live broadcasts and curated content from Milwaukee and other satellite cities, locations and landmarks across the country.”

The presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, will still formally accept the party’s nomination in person during the Aug. 17-20 convention, but the convention committee said state delegations should not plan to travel to Milwaukee and should instead plan to conduct convention business remotely.

Additionally, the main venue is changing. “With fewer people gathering in person at this year’s event, convention planners are modifying the convention campus. All convention proceedings will move from Fiserv Forum to the Wisconsin Center, the convention center located in downtown Milwaukee,” the release said.

“Leadership means being able to adapt to any situation,” Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said in a statement. “That’s exactly what we’ve done with our convention. Unlike this president, Joe Biden and Democrats are committed to protecting the health and safety of the American people.”

The party’s decision comes as its counterpart, the Republican National Committee, has faced resistance in its quest to hold a mostly normal, in-person convention.

Following a squabble between President Trump and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, the party made the decision to move Trump’s acceptance speech to Jacksonville, Fla., though some of the convention’s smaller events will remain in Charlotte.

Trump administration moving to close federally funded COVID-19 testing sites

Vanessa Romo, NPR

The Trump administration is defending plans to close 13 federally run coronavirus testing sites in five states at the end of the month.

The testing sites are located in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey and Texas. They are the last of 41 federally operated testing sites.

Federal officials say the sites have been closing or transferring to state or local control because it’s more efficient to run testing that way. In other instances they argue there are readily available testing sites nearby.

The move comes as President Trump has repeatedly blamed the rise in coronavirus cases on the expansion of testing, despite evidence that the virus is spreading rapidly in many parts of the country and leading to increased hospitalizations.

In a tweet Tuesday, the president said, “Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!”

Read the full article here.

With COVID-19 cases rising, some states slow their reopening plans

Rachel Treisman, NPR

As the number of new coronavirus cases surges each day in many parts of the country, some states are hitting pause on their plans to reopen.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health said in a Capitol Hill hearing on Tuesday that while states may not need to revert to the strictest possible measures, some may want to consider adjusting their reopening plans.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say an absolute shutdown, lockdown, but if someone is going from gateway to phase one to phase two and they get into trouble in phase two, they may need to go back to phase one,” he said.

Several governors, largely in the South and West, have opted to postpone the next phase of their states’ reopening in light of growing case and hospitalization numbers. States including Oregon and Nevada announced last week they would temporarily hold off on decisions about moving forward, while North Carolina, Louisiana and Kansas have announced timeline delays in recent days.

“It is clear that COVID is alive and well in Louisiana, and as we see more people testing positive and admitted to hospitals, we simply are not ready to move to the next phase, and ease restrictions further as businesses open widely,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said on Monday, noting the state had surpassed 3,000 deaths and 50,000 positive tests.

He said Louisiana will remain in Phase Two, which it entered on June 5, for another 28 days.

That same day, Kansas officials urged local communities to stay in Phase Three of the state’s reopening plan. That was a guideline rather than a requirement because in May, Gov. Laura Kelly transferred reopening decisions to local officials. Kelly has recommended remaining in Phase Three until at least July 6 — two weeks later than initially planned — because of an “increase in disease spread.”

Read the full article here.

Florida residents are getting more and more antibody tests. Do they know what the tests mean?

Jenny Staletovich, WLRN

The day of her 38th birthday in April, Jane Castro decided it was time to finally find out if she’d contracted COVID-19 during a January trip to Arizona State University.

During the trip, the university announced that a man on campus in his 20s had become just the fifth case of the new virus in the United States. Castro got sick once she was back in Miami Beach.

But at the time, there was bigger news: Kobe Bryant had just died in a helicopter crash with his daughter. In Florida, the virus barely made news.

That changed quickly in the weeks that followed. By mid March, Florida was beginning to shut down. Castro’s worry, along with her confusion, mounted.

“I have friends who are telling me, ‘oh, no, positive is a good thing. You’re immune’,” she said.

So she visited a walk-in clinic. Three days later, the results came back negative.

Like thousands of others lining up for antibody tests around Florida — as of June 19, the state reported receiving more than 206,000 test results — Castro was looking for answers.

Since March 14, she’d barely left her North Beach apartment, not an easy restriction for an extrovert who regularly performs at Miami Pride festivities and was a popular former cast member on VH1’s Tough Love Miami.

She missed regular visits with her elderly parents. A positive test would have eased her worries.

But epidemiologists say the tests are not so straightforward and warn that accuracy can vary depending on the prevalence of the disease where the test is administered.

Read the full article here.

Survey: Women are rethinking having kids as they face pandemic challenges

Sarah McCammon, NPR

Whether it’s online-only consultations, closed pharmacies or having to wonder whether going into an office is safe, the coronavirus has upended access to health care.

And it has presented particular challenges for women and reproductive health.

A new survey released Wednesday by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that advocates for reproductive rights, finds 34% of women said the pandemic was causing them to delay getting pregnant, or to have fewer children.

A slightly smaller proportion of the roughly 2,000 women who responded to the survey also said they were struggling to access birth control during the pandemic.

“What we heard from them very clearly was that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, far fewer women want to get pregnant. And at the same time, contraception is harder for them to get,” said Laura Lindberg, the study’s lead researcher, in an interview with NPR’s All Things Considered. “Those two opposing forces mean that people are going to have a harder time delaying pregnancies during the crisis, even as more people say they don’t want to get pregnant right now.”

Read the full article here.

