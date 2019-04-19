 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Dangerous Storms Sweep Across Florida

by (WMFE)

A dangerous squall line of thunderstorms is sweeping across the entire Florida Peninsula today.

The greatest risk to life and property from this event will come from straight-line winds. The Storm Prediction Center says a few isolated tornadoes may develop today. As the line of storms moves eastward through the Big Bend and Peninsula, straight-line winds may be powerful enough to uproot trees and damage some structures.

Most likely arrival times Friday

  • Gainesville – 1 to 2 pm
  • Tampa – 2 to 4 pm
  • Orlando – 3 to 5 pm
  • Ft. Myers/Naples – 5 to 7 pm
  • Melbourne – 5 pm to 7 pm
  • Key West, Miami, West Palm, Ft Lauderdale – 9 pm to 11 pm

Forecasters at the Storm Prediction Center have been highlighting the potential hazard for several days, and the approaching storm system has already proven destructive. More than 400 reports of large hail, wind damage or tornadoes were reported Wednesday and Thursday in the central and southern U.S.

The front is expected to clear South Florida Friday night, leaving behind a much cooler, less humid – and more stable – air mass for the weekend.

