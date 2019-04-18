Dangerous Squall Line Approaches Florida

A powerful cold front is expected to arrive tomorrow. Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Meteorologist Jeff Huffman says it could trigger numerous severe thunderstorms when it arrives.

“This is a squall line that likely won’t weaken much as it approaches,” says Huffman.

“It will be moving in during the peak heating of the afternoon tomorrow, so there is a concern that even if the storms do weaken they may restrengthen as they approach [Central Florida].”

“It’s most likely to be in the early to mid part of tomorrow afternoon when the strongest cells arrive,” he says.

Huffman encourages everyone to have a way of staying informed tomorrow and limit travel when the squall line approaches.

Check back with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Storm Center for updates.