Dangerous Squall Line Approaches Florida
A powerful cold front is expected to arrive tomorrow. Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Meteorologist Jeff Huffman says it could trigger numerous severe thunderstorms when it arrives.
“This is a squall line that likely won’t weaken much as it approaches,” says Huffman.
“It will be moving in during the peak heating of the afternoon tomorrow, so there is a concern that even if the storms do weaken they may restrengthen as they approach [Central Florida].”
“It’s most likely to be in the early to mid part of tomorrow afternoon when the strongest cells arrive,” he says.
Huffman encourages everyone to have a way of staying informed tomorrow and limit travel when the squall line approaches.
Check back with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Storm Center for updates.
