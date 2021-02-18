 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Dance teacher featured on ‘Dance Moms’ accused of sex abuse

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Nihal Demirci

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A dance instructor who appeared on Lifetime’s “Dance Moms” is accused of sexually abusing girls at an Orlando dance studio.

Court records show 25-year-old Kevin Cosculluela pleaded not guilty following his arrest.

He’s charged with sexual activity with a 16- or 17-year-old child, solicitation of a minor, lewd or lascivious conduct and illegal use of a communication device. He’s also been fired from his job at Peaches Dance and Music Orlando.

The charges followed an investigation that uncovered accusations of manipulation and sexual battery by two teenage girls who took lessons with Cosculluela. His attorney declined comment on the charges.


