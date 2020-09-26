 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CVS, Walgreens Offer Flu Shots Via Walk-In or Appointment

by Robbie Gaffney (WFSU )

Photo: Charles Deluvio

Flu season has begun in Central Florida.

People can schedule their vaccination by going to the drug stores’ websites. CVS Regional Director Ahmed Velez says it’s important to get protected ahead of the flu season.

“Well, in light of the pandemic, I would say it’s critical that you know, healthcare resources are reserved for those who have tested positive for COVID-19. It’s more important than ever to keep yourself protected from contracting the seasonal flu.”

Ahmed recommends getting a flu shot immediately.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it’s possible to get both the flu and the coronavirus.


