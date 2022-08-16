 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Curiosity’s decade of discovery on Mars

by (WMFE)

On Mars, Curiosity rover takes a 'selfie.' Photo: NASA / JPL / Jason Majors


A robotic explorer on Mars is celebrating 10 years on the red planet. NASA’s Curiosity rover launched from Cape Canaveral in 2011 and landed on Mars in August 2012.

Its mission is to explore the geology of Mars and determine if the planet ever contained conditions favorable to life in a region called Gale Crater. Despite a decade on the planet — there’s no sign of the robot slowing down.

So what has curiosity learned? And what’s ahead after a decade of discovery so far? We’re joined by Amy Williams, an assistant professor of Geology at the University of Florida and a member of the Curiosity rover’s science team.

Then, the launch of NASA’s Artemis I mission is less than two weeks away and the space coast is bracing for an influx of spectators. While this mission will carry no crew, it’s still drumming up lots of interest as NASA launches the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft for the first time.

We’ll speak with Florida Today’s space reporter Emre Kelly about what the Space Coast might expect for this upcoming launch.


