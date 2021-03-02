 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


Cuomo avoids public amid outcry over harassment allegations

by The Associated Press (NPR)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing calls for resignation from some members of his own party as most leading Democrats signal they want to await the results of the attorney general’s investigation into claims the governor sexually harassed aides.

As of midday Tuesday, at least one Democratic Congress member, four state senators and numerous left-leaning Assembly members have called on Cuomo to resign.

Still, the remaining Democrats in New York’s congressional delegation have refrained from calling on the governor to step down and are urging the public to await the attorney general investigation.

Cuomo himself has avoided public appearances for days.


