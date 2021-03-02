Cuomo avoids public amid outcry over harassment allegations

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing calls for resignation from some members of his own party as most leading Democrats signal they want to await the results of the attorney general’s investigation into claims the governor sexually harassed aides.
As of midday Tuesday, at least one Democratic Congress member, four state senators and numerous left-leaning Assembly members have called on Cuomo to resign.
Still, the remaining Democrats in New York’s congressional delegation have refrained from calling on the governor to step down and are urging the public to await the attorney general investigation.
Cuomo himself has avoided public appearances for days.
