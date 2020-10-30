Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Cumulative total passes 800,000 as Florida adds 5,000 new cases

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 5,444 new coronavirus cases and 73 new COVID-19 fatalities Friday. It’s highest number of new cases in the past two weeks.

The state has now reported more than 800,216 cases and 16,927 deaths since March.

Orange County has had more than 46,000 cases, the most of any county in Central Florida.

The Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 2,349 hospitalizations for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Brevard County Closes Early Voting Site After Election Workers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott says she temporarily closed the Palm Bay Administrative Office out of an abundance of caution, after consulting with the department of health. Read more here.

AdventHealth Doctors Say COVID Bullying is Real: Here’s How to Spot It

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

AdventHealth doctors say COVID bullying is making it hard for some kids at school during the pandemic. Read more here.

Drive-Through Food Distribution at Live Church Orlando on Friday Will Feed More than 500 Families

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Nonprofits Farm Share and Feed the Need Florida partner with Live Church Orlando and Senator Randolph Bracy to distribute food to more than 500 families in Orlando. Read more here.

Disney World lays off 720 performers because of pandemic

The Associated Press

With many of its live entertainment shows gone dark because of the coronavirus, Walt Disney World is laying off 720 actors and singers. Read more here.