 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Crystal River Nuclear Plant Being Dismantled

by Steve Newborn (WUSF)

Aerial photograph of Crystal River generating facility, Wikipedia

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Dismantling of the closed nuclear reactor at Duke Energy’s Crystal River energy complex is underway.

What once was the closest nuclear power plant to the Tampa Bay area is being dismantled.

The nuclear reactor which is about 90 minutes north of Tampa went offline in 2009 for refueling, but never reopened after cracks were found in the containment structure surrounding the reactor core.

Duke Energy announced in 2013 it would be retiring the nuclear operations, while keeping the existing natural gas-fired generators. The company says the dismantling now underway should be completed in 2027.

And previous estimates that closing the plant would cost $1.2 billion will reportedly end up costing half that amount.

It’s the outcome of a $540-million contract between Duke Energy and contractor Accelerated Decommissioning Partners that was signed last year. Work will be done under the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s rules that allow structures with nuclear contamination to be removed before radioactivity has time to decay.

Decommissioning should be completed by 2027. Initial decommissioning will focus on removing radioactive contaminants before the structure is demolished.

The closure means only two nuclear generators are operating in Florida, at Port St. Lucie and Turkey Point, south of Homestead.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP