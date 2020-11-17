Cruise Liners Must Conduct ‘Test Voyages’ Ordered By The CDC
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
Cruises were linked to outbreaks at the start of the pandemic until they were grounded.
More than 10,000 people have signed up to take “test voyages” for cruise companies.
The CDC has ordered cruise liners to run these simulated voyages so they can resume more operations.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that it’s part of a phased approach to help cruises perfect COVID-19 prevention measures.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and have a doctor’s note that shows they do not have pre-existing medical conditions.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity