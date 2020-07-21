Crosswalk Operation in Central Florida Results in More than 100 Tickets Within The First Four Hours

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Orlando Police, Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Longwood Police were at seven crosswalks in Central Florida Tuesday to encourage drivers to yield for pedestrians.

Best Foot Forward program coordinator Kayla said it best in this video at W. Donegan Ave. & Coral Ave. – what if this had been your kid trying to cross the street? pic.twitter.com/k4RZJXwiYi — bestfootcfl (@BestFootCFL) July 21, 2020

Pedestrian crashes and fatalities dropped during the first few months of the pandemic, but they’re back up again as more people return to work.

Best Foot Forward Director Amanda Day says today’s operation resulted in more than 100 tickets being written for drivers who didn’t stop for pedestrians. Day says many drivers were walking and biking when they were sheltering-at-home, so it’s their turn to return the courtesy and obey traffic laws.

“It’s important to remember that you were that pedestrian, you were that person on a bicycle and maybe in your neighborhood and as a driver to look out for them.”

Day says the tickets were upwards of 164 dollars a piece.

“Pedestrian injuries and fatalities have been down these past few months. Really because of the stay-at-home policies. And they’re starting to tick back up as more drivers are starting to drive again and starting to go back to work and to get around. And this is a big reminder that it’s important that we really all look out for each other.”

Florida leads the country in pedestrian fatalities.

