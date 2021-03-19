Critics: Doctor’s note for vaccine unfairly penalizing poor

Photo: Scott Graham
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
FORT LAUDEDALE, Fla. (AP) — Critics in Florida say a doctor’s signature required for some people to get vaccinated is adding onerous barriers for some eligible residents, especially low-income or minority people who may not have health insurance or access to a primary care doctor.
Even some residents who have a doctor might find them too busy and are resorting to paying for online consultations with other doctors to get the state form signed.
Vaccines currently are open to all aged 60 and above.
Those younger can get one with a state form that requires little other than a doctor’s signature, but critics complain it unfairly penalizes some residents.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.
GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity