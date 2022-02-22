 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


CPAC 2022 lineup features DeSantis, Scott, Rubio, Gaetz

by Valerie Crowder (WFSU)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Miami. (Marta Lavandier/ AP Photo)


Gov. Ron DeSantis and several other Florida GOP leaders are scheduled to speak at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, which kicks off in Orlando on Thursday.

The 2022 CPAC agenda features a list of talks that attack the teaching of critical race theory in schools and cancel culture, along with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, such as lockdowns, vaccine requirements and mask mandates.

DeSantis has made headlines across the country for his opposition to what he considers government-infringement on people’s liberties. He’s widely considered a possible GOP presidential frontrunner in 2024.

Several of the sessions have titles blasting “woke culture,” mainstream news outlets and social media platforms.

The event starts on Thursday and wraps up on Sunday.

Other statewide elected officials scheduled to speak at the nation’s premiere conservative conference are Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

U.S. Rep Byron Donalds (R-Naples) and Congressman Matt Gaetz, who’s under federal investigation for possible sex crimes, are also listed among the events featured speakers.

Former President Donald Trump is headlining the event with a speech on Saturday evening.


