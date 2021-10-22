 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


COVID shots for younger kids could be coming to an OCPS school near you (pending FDA approval)

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


Ahead of the expected FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, Orange County says it most likely won’t roll-out mass vaccination sites. 

Instead, Orange County Department of Health’s Director Dr. Raul Pino encourages parents to consider getting their kids vaccinated at their pediatrician’s office. 

“Remember that your pediatrician can provide, order and administer the COVID vaccine to your child. They have access to the systems. They can order. So if you prefer a private environment for the safety of your child, and your family, that’s a good place to go.”

Orange County Public Schools spokesperson Scott Howat says they’ll also offer shots on site at local elementary schools in conjunction with the department of health.

“Course parents have to be present, so we’ll make sure that it’ll happen after school and they’ll be able to pick up their child at their elementary school. We’ll do geographic locations throughout the county, make sure they’re publicized well in advance.”

Orange County’s 14-day rolling positivity rate is below the desired five percent, near about 4.1 percent.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP