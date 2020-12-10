 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
COVID-19 Testing Site Coming To Orlando International Airport

People wait in line at Orlando International Airport. Photo: Danielle Prieur

A COVID-19 testing site is coming to the Orlando International Airport. The board that oversees the airport agreed to lease  space to AdventHealth for a Centra Care testing site. 

Some airlines are requiring passengers be tested before they can board. 

Airport CEO Phil Brown says the airport is still working out what to do when a passenger tests positive.

“The testing company has to notify the Department of Health,” said Brown. 

“The Department of Health notifies CDC. CDC has a criteria whether they place individuals on the no-fly list, which is communicated to airlines. So all of that needs to be worked through.”

Ultimately, though, Brown said it will be up to airlines to stop passengers with a positive test from boarding. 

The airport expects to have the testing site opened this month, and the lease will run at least through July of 2021.


