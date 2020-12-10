COVID-19 Testing Site Coming To Orlando International Airport

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



A COVID-19 testing site is coming to the Orlando International Airport. The board that oversees the airport agreed to lease space to AdventHealth for a Centra Care testing site.

Some airlines are requiring passengers be tested before they can board.

Airport CEO Phil Brown says the airport is still working out what to do when a passenger tests positive.

“The testing company has to notify the Department of Health,” said Brown.

“The Department of Health notifies CDC. CDC has a criteria whether they place individuals on the no-fly list, which is communicated to airlines. So all of that needs to be worked through.”

Ultimately, though, Brown said it will be up to airlines to stop passengers with a positive test from boarding.

The airport expects to have the testing site opened this month, and the lease will run at least through July of 2021.