COVID-19 Testing Site Coming To Orlando International Airport
A COVID-19 testing site is coming to the Orlando International Airport. The board that oversees the airport agreed to lease space to AdventHealth for a Centra Care testing site.
Some airlines are requiring passengers be tested before they can board.
Airport CEO Phil Brown says the airport is still working out what to do when a passenger tests positive.
“The testing company has to notify the Department of Health,” said Brown.
“The Department of Health notifies CDC. CDC has a criteria whether they place individuals on the no-fly list, which is communicated to airlines. So all of that needs to be worked through.”
Ultimately, though, Brown said it will be up to airlines to stop passengers with a positive test from boarding.
The airport expects to have the testing site opened this month, and the lease will run at least through July of 2021.
