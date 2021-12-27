 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
COVID-19 test lines long in Florida as Omicron spreads

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Pixabay


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Floridians hoping to get COVID-19 tests waited in long lines, sometimes for hours on the day after many had gathered with friends and relatives for Christmas. At a drive-through testing site at Barnett Park in Orlando, hundreds of people on Sunday waited in their cars in the dark before it opened, and it reached capacity by mid-day. In Tampa, the West Tampa Neighborhood Service Center had a line wrapped around the building for much of Sunday, as residents waited to get COVID-19 tests.  Florida hit a new record in the pandemic for the second day in a row as the state reported 32,850 new cases on Saturday.


