COVID-19: Mount Dora goes virtual with art show, QuaRANtine 5K

Love art? Love athletics? Mount Dora can help you fill a few moments of all this unwanted time alone.

The Leisure Services staff — suddenly without soccer games, after school programs and festivals — cooked up a virtual 5K and a virtual art show.

The QuaRANtine Virtual 5K helps people get out and exercise while maintaining social distance.

“This gives them a way to, you know, if they have a competitive side in them, or if they have a side in them that wants to find something that drives them in order to help them stay active,” sports coordinator Michael Davis said. “And that’s basically what this is for.”

They’ll race alone in early May, upload their times and then receive a medal by mail. The medal has a googly-eyed microbe in a face mask.

Youth and Family Supervisor Megan Mathews started the art show for kids but soon opened it up to artists of all ages and skill levels.

“We want people to just at least have a moment of positivity and so we put inspirational messages out there, we spread stuff on our Facebook,” she said. “But honestly, to me one of the greatest things (is) to look at a thing of beauty. And that really is what these artists have provided for us.”

Eighty artists present 200 works on the recreation department’s Facebook page. Another show is planned for May.