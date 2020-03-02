 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


COVID-19: Florida surgeon general urges nursing homes to screen visitors

by (WMFE)

Dr. Scott Rivkees, left, is pictured Friday with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez. Photos: Nunez's office via Facebook

With COVID-19 present in Florida, Surgeon General Scott Rivkees is asking nursing homes and other residential facilities to review visitation policies and consider restricting visits.

He says all visitors ought to be screened for illness.

At the Club Health and Rehabilitation Center at The Villages, nursing director LaShawnda Denmark says they know that their patients are more vulnerable if they get the virus.

Staff and visitors are urged to stay away when sick, she says.

“We just want to make sure that we are encouraging them that, if you don’t feel good, you know, stay home for a day or two and don’t come,” Denmark said. “And that goes for staff and our residents’ family members.”

Denmark is focused on educating staff and others. She emphasizes correct hand washing and cough etiquette, and making sure housekeeping sanitizes the surfaces people touch.

“Everybody’s involved in this, not just nursing – housekeeping, the admissions team, unit managers, the kitchen, everybody is involved,” she said.


