COVID-19 cases stay high, hospitalizations drop in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — The number of patients with the coronavirus in Florida hospitals continues to drop as infection rates stay high, a sign that while more people test positive for the virus, they are not necessarily developing severe illness.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services tallied 15,488 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals, an 8% decrease over the past week.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that more than 30,000 people have been able to get monoclonal antibodies at 21 state sites set up over the past two weeks and avoided worsening symptoms.