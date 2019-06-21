 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Covering The 2020 Election: A Reporter’s View From The Campaign Trail

NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump officially announced his re-election campaign in Orlando. Meanwhile the Democrats are jostling for a chance to take on the president: 23 candidates so far. They’ll take the stage in Miami next week for two debates.

NPR White House correspondent and host of the NPR politics podcast Tamara Keith digs into the issues to help make sense of the long and complex campaign season.

She joined Intersection’s Matthew Peddie in the studio for a conversation about covering an unconventional president, what Florida looks like politically to the rest of the country, and life on the road as a political reporter.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

