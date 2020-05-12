 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Covering Space: Corespondent Peter King Ready To Report Human Launches Once More

by (WMFE)

CBS radio correspondent Peter King reporting from the restored Apollo mission control. Photo: Peter King

For the past 25 years, CBS radio correspondent Peter King has covered human launches from Florida — including the last Space Shuttle launch in 2011.

Later this month, SpaceX will launch two NASA astronauts atop a Falcon 9 rocket. It will be the first human launch in nearly a decade. We’ll talk with Peter about his experience covering astronaut launches from Kennedy Space Center.

Then, the James Webb Space Telescope is behind schedule and over budget. A listener asks just how much longer can other space-based telescopes like Hubble last as we wait for the next generation to come online? We’ll put that question to our panel of experts on this weeks “I’d Like to Know” segment.”


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ...

