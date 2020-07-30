 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Court records show injury reports for Universal water slide

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — At least 115 injury reports have been made involving a water slide at Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay, according to court records filed in a lawsuit by a tourist who says he was left paralyzed after going on the ride.

The Orlando Sentinel reported Thursday that the injuries included scrapes, nose bleeds, a concussion and whiplash.

Two ride safety testers also were injured. Universal spokesman Tom Schroder told the newspaper in a statement that 1.5 million visitors have gone on the Punga Racers water slide since it opened in 2017.

He says New York tourist James Bowen’s injury was the only one that required reporting under Florida law.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP