Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships

Photo: Josiah Weiss
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pandemic restrictions on Florida-based cruise ships will remain in place after a federal appeals court temporarily blocked a previous ruling that sided with a Florida lawsuit challenging the regulations.
The one-paragraph decision by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, just minutes before a Tampa judge’s previous ruling on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention restrictions was to take effect.
The judges’ issuance of a temporary stay keeps the CDC regulations regarding Florida-based cruise ships in place while the CDC appeals the Tampa judge’s June decision.
The Florida lawsuit claims the CDC’s multiple-step process to allow cruising from Florida is overly burdensome.
