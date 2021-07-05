 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Counselors work to ease grief over Florida building collapse

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Nik Shuliahin


While hundreds of rescuers search desperately for survivors within the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South in Florida, a smaller cadre of mental health counselors are also deploying to help families and other loved ones cope with the tragedy.

For every missing person, many more lives have been turned upside down as they await word on the fate of loved ones.

It has been more than a week since anyone was found alive, and the emotional and psychological fatigue is taking its toll.

Over two dozen mental health professionals are helping relatives of the missing and the crews on the front lines of the rescue effort.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP