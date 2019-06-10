 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Cosmic Couple Takes Space “On Tour”

by (WMFE)

MaryLiz Bender and Ryan Chylinski pose with one of the couple's campers used to travel the country and document rocket launches and dark skies. Photo: WMFE / Brendan Byrne

MaryLiz Bender and Ryan Chylinski didn’t know it at the time, but they were both embarking on a similar mission — selling all their stuff, hoping in a camper and touring the country documenting the latest space events.

The two met and once they realized they were doing the same thing, they joined up to criss-cross the nation in their modified campers collecting videos and photos from rocket launches, composing music inspired by the energy at these events, and leading the outreach effort to get more people interested in space.

The couple is launching their latest project, Guidance Internal: Lessons From Astronauts, a Kickstarter campaign for a book and documentary looking at how astronauts are inspired by the cosmos.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast

