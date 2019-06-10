Cosmic Couple Takes Space “On Tour”

MaryLiz Bender and Ryan Chylinski didn’t know it at the time, but they were both embarking on a similar mission — selling all their stuff, hoping in a camper and touring the country documenting the latest space events.

The two met and once they realized they were doing the same thing, they joined up to criss-cross the nation in their modified campers collecting videos and photos from rocket launches, composing music inspired by the energy at these events, and leading the outreach effort to get more people interested in space.

The couple is launching their latest project, Guidance Internal: Lessons From Astronauts, a Kickstarter campaign for a book and documentary looking at how astronauts are inspired by the cosmos.