Coronovirus weekly update: Florida death toll surpasses 39,000

These chart from Florida's COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report show cases and test positivity rising sharply in July.


Florida deaths from COVID-19 rose by 409 to 39,079 this week as new cases continued to climb.

The state averaged 15,782 cases a day over the past seven days. Meanwhile, CDC data shows Florida accounted for 22% of all the new coronavirus cases in America.

The state no longer provides information on hospitalizations.

But the CDC reports that Covid hospital admissions are surging throughout Central Florida. They more than doubled in Volusia County this week compared to last and increased 80 percent in Marion.

One positive note from the state’s weekly overview: Vaccinations have increased steadily throughout the month of July. And more than 10 million Floridians are fully vaccinated.

But that’s still only 46% of the overall population.

In most Central Florida counties, more than one in five coronavirus tests are coming back positive for the virus.

Brevard, Lake, Marion, Polk, Seminole and Volusia counties all exceeded 20% positivity. In Volusia, it was 27%.

Statewide, the pandemic continues to worsen, with positivity increasing to 18.1%.


