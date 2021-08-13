 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Coronavirus weekly update: Florida death toll rose by 1,071 to 40,766; hospital admissions up sharply, even among kids

by (WMFE)

CDC data shows hospital admission with COVID-19 are rising sharply in Florida, even among children, though the rate among children lower than for any other age group. Image: CDC


Florida’s weekly report published Friday shows a worsening COVID-19 pandemic with high positivity rates among children and throughout Central Florida.

The state death toll from COVID-19 climbed by 1,071 people over the week to 40,766.

The number of new cases among Floridians was 151,415, which is three times more than in the first week of July.

Florida’s test positivity — the percentage of first tests coming back positive for the coronavirus — was 19.3 percent. Central Florida counties were worse, except Orange at 18.4% and Sumter at 16.4%.

Marion County had the region’s highest positivity at 27.4% and is averaging 379 new coronavirus cases a day.

Among kids under 12, the positivity rate was 22%. For those aged 12-19, it was 24.3%.

In Columbia County, north of Gainesville, 1.5% of the entire population tested positive over seven days.

Just 47% percent of Florida’s population is fully vaccinated. But 65% of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose.

The state no longer publishes hospitalization data. But the latest report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at 15,840.

That’s eight and a half times the number hospitalized on July 1.

From Aug. 5 to Aug. 11 in Florida, some 56 children on average per day were admitted to a hospital with a confirmed case, according to CDC. That number, though a small fraction of the population, has been increasing sharply since the beginning of July.


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

