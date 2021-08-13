Coronavirus weekly update: Florida death toll rose by 1,071 to 40,766; hospital admissions up sharply, even among kids

Florida’s weekly report published Friday shows a worsening COVID-19 pandemic with high positivity rates among children and throughout Central Florida.

The state death toll from COVID-19 climbed by 1,071 people over the week to 40,766.

The number of new cases among Floridians was 151,415, which is three times more than in the first week of July.

Florida’s test positivity — the percentage of first tests coming back positive for the coronavirus — was 19.3 percent. Central Florida counties were worse, except Orange at 18.4% and Sumter at 16.4%.

Marion County had the region’s highest positivity at 27.4% and is averaging 379 new coronavirus cases a day.

Among kids under 12, the positivity rate was 22%. For those aged 12-19, it was 24.3%.

In Columbia County, north of Gainesville, 1.5% of the entire population tested positive over seven days.

Just 47% percent of Florida’s population is fully vaccinated. But 65% of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose.

The state no longer publishes hospitalization data. But the latest report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at 15,840.

That’s eight and a half times the number hospitalized on July 1.

From Aug. 5 to Aug. 11 in Florida, some 56 children on average per day were admitted to a hospital with a confirmed case, according to CDC. That number, though a small fraction of the population, has been increasing sharply since the beginning of July.