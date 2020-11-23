Coronavirus update for Monday: More than 18,000 have died with COVID-19 in Florida

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



More than 18,000 have died with COVID-19 in Florida

On Monday, the state reported 94 additional deaths, bringing the total to 18,085.

And Florida recorded its seventh day of more than 6,000 new cases. The statewide positivity rate, meanwhile, is steady at 7 percent.

In Central Florida, Polk County reported seven additional deaths, bringing its death toll from the coronavirus to 670.

Orange County recorded four new deaths and a total of 629.

Brevard County added three deaths and, overall, has reported 431.

Statewide 3,754 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

That includes 171 patients in Orange County, 111 in Polk and 102 in Osceola.