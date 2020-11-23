 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Coronavirus update for Monday: More than 18,000 have died with COVID-19 in Florida

by (WMFE)

The month of November has seen increase in new coronavirus cases in Florida. Chart: DOH

More than 18,000 Florida residents have died with COVID-19.

On Monday, the state reported 94 additional deaths, bringing the total to 18,085.

And Florida recorded its seventh day of more than 6,000 new cases. The statewide positivity rate, meanwhile, is steady at 7 percent.

In Central Florida, Polk County reported seven additional deaths, bringing its death toll from the coronavirus to 670.

Orange County recorded four new deaths and a total of 629.

Brevard County added three deaths and, overall, has reported 431.

Statewide 3,754 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

That includes 171 patients in Orange County, 111 in Polk and 102 in Osceola.


