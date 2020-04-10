 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Osceola County Imposes Mask Ordinance; UCF: No On-Campus Classes Until Fall; Coronavirus Update April 10, 2020

by (WMFE)

Photo: CDC @cdc

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.


Florida case data is updated at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily.

Osceola County requires masks in public spaces

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Beginning monday, people in Osceola County will have to wear a mask or face covering in public. The executive order was announced at a press conference this afternoon. 

The order applies to “everyone working, visiting or doing business in Osceola County.” 

People can make their own masks as long as they follow CDC guidelines. 

The order will be in effect until further notice. 

It doesn’t apply to children under the age of two, people exercising so long as they are applying social distancing, or people for whom wearing a face covering would impair their health. 

Florida cases pass 17,531

Nicole Darden Creston, WMFE

As of noon today, there are 17,531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide in Florida and 390 deaths.

To date, Florida has performed approximately 163,000 tests within a state population of about 21.3 million.

Confirmed current case totals in Central Florida:

Orange: 895
Osceola: 300
Seminole: 235
Lake: 147
Brevard: 115
Volusia: 187
Sumter: 106
Polk: 237
Marion: 82

Update 2:45 p.m. 

UCF: No On-Campus Classes Until The Fall

By Amy Green, WMFE 

Classes at the University of Central Florida won’t resume until the fall. 

The university says it wanted to announce the decision as soon as possible so students and employees can plan. Employees also will continue to work remotely until further notice. 

Students are asked to wait to return to campus to move out of on-campus housing or retrieve any belongings. The university says it will announce a move-out time later. 

Summer housing will not be available except for students with extenuating circumstances. Incoming students will attend orientation virtually.

No decision about summer commencement ceremonies has been made. 

Meanwhile services like academic advising, financial aid and counseling will continue remotely. 


