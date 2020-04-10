Osceola County Imposes Mask Ordinance; UCF: No On-Campus Classes Until Fall; Coronavirus Update April 10, 2020
Florida case data is updated at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily.
Osceola County requires masks in public spaces
Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Beginning monday, people in Osceola County will have to wear a mask or face covering in public. The executive order was announced at a press conference this afternoon.
The order applies to “everyone working, visiting or doing business in Osceola County.”
People can make their own masks as long as they follow CDC guidelines.
The order will be in effect until further notice.
It doesn’t apply to children under the age of two, people exercising so long as they are applying social distancing, or people for whom wearing a face covering would impair their health.
Florida cases pass 17,531
Nicole Darden Creston, WMFE
As of noon today, there are 17,531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide in Florida and 390 deaths.
To date, Florida has performed approximately 163,000 tests within a state population of about 21.3 million.
Confirmed current case totals in Central Florida:
Orange: 895
Osceola: 300
Seminole: 235
Lake: 147
Brevard: 115
Volusia: 187
Sumter: 106
Polk: 237
Marion: 82
Update 2:45 p.m.
UCF: No On-Campus Classes Until The Fall
By Amy Green, WMFE
Classes at the University of Central Florida won’t resume until the fall.
The university says it wanted to announce the decision as soon as possible so students and employees can plan. Employees also will continue to work remotely until further notice.
Students are asked to wait to return to campus to move out of on-campus housing or retrieve any belongings. The university says it will announce a move-out time later.
Summer housing will not be available except for students with extenuating circumstances. Incoming students will attend orientation virtually.
No decision about summer commencement ceremonies has been made.
Meanwhile services like academic advising, financial aid and counseling will continue remotely.
