Coronavirus positivity rises to 5.2% in Florida, rate of vaccinations slows
As Floridians prepare to gather for the Fourth of July, COVID-19 test positivity is rising and fewer residents are getting vaccinated.
The state’s weekly update on the pandemic shows statewide positivity at 5.2%. That’s up from less than 4% the week before.
And Brevard, Lake and Volusia counties all have positivity rates above 7%.
An additional 213 Florida residents have died from COVID-19.
So far 2.3 million Floridians have tested positive for the virus and 37,985 have died.
Eleven million residents have gotten at least one shot of a vaccine. That’s 50% of the population.
But the number of people getting vaccinated has declined steadily in the past four weeks.
