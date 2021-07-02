 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Coronavirus positivity rises to 5.2% in Florida, rate of vaccinations slows

by (WMFE)

As Floridians prepare to gather for the Fourth of July, COVID-19 test positivity is rising and fewer residents are getting vaccinated.

The state’s weekly update on the pandemic shows statewide positivity at 5.2%. That’s up from less than 4% the week before.

And Brevard, Lake and Volusia counties all have positivity rates above 7%.

An additional 213 Florida residents have died from COVID-19.

So far 2.3 million Floridians have tested positive for the virus and 37,985 have died.

Eleven million residents have gotten at least one shot of a vaccine. That’s 50% of the population.

But the number of people getting vaccinated has declined steadily in the past four weeks.


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

