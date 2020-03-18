 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Coronavirus: Orlando, Ocala cops won’t enforce restaurant limits

by (WMFE)

Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham addresses the City Council on Tuesday. Photo: City of Ocala via video

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-68 on Tuesday to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The order closes the tap on alcohol at bars for 30 days, keeps beach parties to no more than 10 people and limits restaurants to 50 percent of capacity.

DeSantis tasked the Department of Business and Professional Regulation with keeping the bars and eateries in line. But will local police step in to help out?

In Orlando, the police department issued a news release saying, no, they will not enforce the order.

In Ocala Tuesday night, Mayor Kent Guinn wanted to make sure local police wouldn’t get involved. The chief assured him officers wouldn’t go door-to-door checking on restaurants.

Councilman Matt Wardell asked if Guinn thinks businesses shouldn’t follow the order.

“I mean, no, I mean, I’m not suggesting that,” Guinn said. “I’m suggesting people live their lives and use the guidelines that the governor, you know. … I mean, are they criminal? I mean are we going to arrest people if they don’t?”

Wardell said he had no idea the mayor was going to act like the situation isn’t as serious as it is.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP